Ex-Unilever Veteran Megha Agarwal joins Tablespace as CMO

Tablespace, a provider of managed office space solutions, recently announced the appointment of Megha Agarwal as chief marketing officer (CMO). Agarwal will spearhead Tablespace's brand-building, marketing, and growth initiatives as the company enters its next expansion phase.
Agarwal's appointment signifies a strategic move for TableSpace to solidify its leadership in the premium Managed Office solutions market. Her focus will encompass building a 360-degree digital-first marketing ecosystem and crafting a comprehensive communication strategy for the brand.
Additionally, she will lead the setting up of new direct channels for lead generation and enhancing the portfolio offerings to create new revenue streams and ultimately, aiming towards a stronger - holistic brand strategy that fosters an ROI-driven approach to client acquisition, strengthening client retention and fuelling growth from existing clients.
Commenting on the appointment, Agarwal said, “Table Space occupies a unique position in the flexible workspace industry as the leader in premium Managed offices. The brand has established expertise by delivering over 9.5 million square feet of custom workspaces, for some of the leading Fortune 500 companies. With such a strong product and expertise already in place, I am personally very excited to be involved in the brand's next growth phase as we launch new products and begin building a digital-first foundation, supported by a strong narrative for the brand that reinforces our leadership in the category.”
Megha Agarwal brings over sixteen years of brand management and digital marketing expertise. As former CMO at WeWork India, she is celebrated for groundbreaking campaigns like "Great Inspires Great," and driving substantial revenue growth through strategic product launches.
A strong B2C marketer, Agarwal has spent over thirteen years in FMCG with notable companies like Unilever and Cavinkare. During her decade-long career with Unilever, she led marketing efforts across India/ globally for consumer brands like Rin, Pureit, and Horlicks. One of the significant achievements during her stint was leading the complex GSK nutrition business integration with Unilever for international markets spanning 13+ markets at the peak of COVID post which she went on to lead the category for International markets (ex India/Bangladesh/Sri Lanka) as her last stint at Unilever.
“Today's dynamic market necessitates a multifaceted brand presence. Megha's experience across diverse categories, and markets and her strong expertise in full-spectrum marketing make her an asset in crafting a powerful brand vision for both investors and consumers. With Megha leading the marketing function for Table Space, we're confident in achieving our goal of becoming the undisputed market leader in premium, managed office solutions,” said Amit Banerji, chief executive officer, Table Space.