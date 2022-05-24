Exotel appoints Udit Agarwal as VP and Head of Global Marketing

“Engaging customer conversations are at the centre of building successful businesses. As more consumers get digitised, technology acts as a key enabler in unifying and humanising engagements at scale,” said Udit Agarwal commenting on his new journey at Exotel. “The global CPaaS (communication platform as a service) and UCaaS (unified communication as a service) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25-35% to $200+ billion by 2027. And Exotel coming together with Ameyo (contact centre platform) and Cogno AI (conversational AI platform), is poised to disrupt the industry with the robust integrated customer engagement platform over the cloud with connected data insights for enterprises. There is a huge opportunity to help enterprises move into the next era of digital connected communications, and I am excited to be here driving this growth.”