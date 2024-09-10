Explurger appoints Madhuchhanda Bose as AVP- brand and social media marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She will play a pivotal role in driving- brand awareness and engagement, digital footprints, and brand related marketing initiatives.
Explurger, the social media app, co- founded by Sonu Sood and Jitin Bhatia is redefining social media and travel. It incorporates AI to improve user’s travel experience: creating a personalised Automatic Travelogue, Bucket List, Future Travel Plans and much more.
Madhuchhanda AVP- brand and social media marketing, brings a wealthy experience of nearly 20 years. Having worked in top advertising agencies like Percept, Cheil, Digitas, followed by her stints in media corporate giants like HT Media, Big FM, Outlook Publishing, Ferns N Petals etc. she has a holistic experience in various roles under integrated marketing communication that includes- brand marketing, communication and strategy, branded content, brand solutions, advertising and PR.
She will play a pivotal role in driving- brand awareness and engagement, digital footprints, brand related marketing initiatives (digital and offline), PR, content, In- app marketing strategy as well as strengthening Explurger brand globally.
She added "I am thrilled to join Explurger at such a pivotal moment in the travel industry which is all set to surge on rapid growth trajectory. With immense growth potential in both the Indian market and beyond, I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to drive brand awareness, engagement, expand our geographical brand presence and strengthen the brand globally for travellers across the globe. I’m eager to lead the charge in realising that vision."