Faber-Castell India appoints Sonali Shah as Marketing Director

Faber-Castell India appoints Sonali Shah as their new marketing director; Sonali has been with Faber-Castell for about 3 years now. Before being elevated as Marketing Director, Sonali was the business head for Art & Graphics category at Faber-Castell India. Prior to Faber-Castell Sonali also has the experience of working with Hamleys where she helped expand the brand and Mattel for about 10 years where she headed their Fisher-Price business both in India and then Asia.

Speaking on her appointment, managing director, Faber-Castell India, Partho Chakrabarti said “Sonali has shown consistency and determination towards the business over her nearly 3 years at Faber-Castell, I am really delighted to see her grow and take a larger role in the company. I am looking forward to her revolutionary ideas to grow the brand.”