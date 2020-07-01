Fabindia appoints Aditya Ghosh to the Board of Directors

Aditya Ghosh is a seasoned professional with over 22 years of experience. Aditya has had multiple roles as the CEO and Board member of large consumer facing businesses with complex operations including IndiGo, India's largest and most profitable airline and also OYO Hotels & Homes. He also sits on the board of directors of Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre, which aims to transform the delivery of justice, especially in the area of commercial disputes. He is one of the founders of The Ashoka University and member circle of sponsors where he is actively involved in leading the service excellence aspect. He is also the member of the board of advisors at Centre for Creative Leadership contributing to leadership development. Aditya never went to business school and is a lawyer by training. Before his business role, Aditya practised law at the prestigious corporate law firm, J. Sagar Associates and then as the general counsel at InterGlobe Enterprises. Aditya has a keen interest in creating social impact in Diversity & Inclusion, Education, Women-led entrepreneurship and leadership development.