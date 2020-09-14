Facebook India announces New Head for Global Business Group

The appointment comes on the back of several other senior and leadership role announcements in recent months across key verticals.
Facebook today announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the director of global business group to lead the strategy and delivery of the India Marketing Solutions charter that is focused on large advertisers and agencies. Srinivas’ appointment comes after a series of senior and leadership recruitments in recent months across marketing, partnerships, communications, and other key verticals demonstrating the company’s expanding charter and commitment to India.
As a part of his role, Srinivas will a spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands, agencies, and partners to drive Facebook’s revenue growth in key channels in India, and partner the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by businesses. He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him.
Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as OLA, Unilever, and Reebok. He also did a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners where he led the consumer vertical. His last assignment was with OLA, where he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at OLA Mobility. Srinivas started his career with Reebok and then moved to Unilever where he spent more than 15 years across food, beverages, skin care, and personal care categories. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.
Facebook has taken several steps in recent months, especially since the pandemic began, to enable the economic recovery of the country by supporting and working closely with businesses, both large and small. In the last one year Facebook has made minority investments in Meesho, Unacademy, and most recently into Jio Platforms to enable meaningful opportunities for small businesses in India while fueling the acceleration of digital adoption in the country. Recently the company also announced that Instagram had launched its own short video feature called Reels in India that lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music, and share it beyond their regular followers. Facebook is also working with the government, not-for-profit, and other industry partners to help people and businesses navigate the current health and economic crisis.
Sandeep Bhushan, director and head of global marketing solutions, Facebook India, said, “Facebook is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever before as we navigate COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Large businesses and agencies play a crucial role in the country’s digital economy and are critical to driving ecosystem standards for media. I am thrilled to welcome Arun as he joins our team as Director GBG, and leads the mandate to shape the role the Facebook family apps can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic recovery, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”