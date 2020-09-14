Facebook India announces New Head for Global Business Group

Facebook has taken several steps in recent months, especially since the pandemic began, to enable the economic recovery of the country by supporting and working closely with businesses, both large and small. In the last one year Facebook has made minority investments in Meesho, Unacademy, and most recently into Jio Platforms to enable meaningful opportunities for small businesses in India while fueling the acceleration of digital adoption in the country. Recently the company also announced that Instagram had launched its own short video feature called Reels in India that lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music, and share it beyond their regular followers. Facebook is also working with the government, not-for-profit, and other industry partners to help people and businesses navigate the current health and economic crisis.