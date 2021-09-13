Facebook ropes in Uber's Sanjay Gupta as Director of International Marketing

He worked at Uber as Director of Marketing APAC.
Sanjay Gupta from Uber has recently joined the the tech giant Facebook as director of international marketing. He worked a Uber as director of marketing, APAC. Sanjay joined the cab hailing company in 2017 as head Of marketing India South Asia and was promoted as marketing director, US & Canada in 2019
Before joining Uber, Gupta worked with Urban Ladder as chief marketing officer. In the past, he has also worked with Marico for around 10 years and Accenture for more than a year. Sanjay holds a PGDBM in Marketing from MDI Gurugram and a degree in Economic Honors from SRCC