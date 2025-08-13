Famous Innovations announces senior appointments in Delhi office

Famous Innovations has announced three senior appointments in its Delhi office to further strengthen its creative and strategic capabilities.

Saurabh Sabikhi joins as executive creative director – copy. A 17-year advertising veteran, he has worked with agencies including JWT, Cheil, Lintas, and Media Monks, crafting campaigns for Amazon, Tata Tea, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Dabur, Havells, and more. He believes every brief is an opportunity to tell a story that moves people.

Lakshiyta Singh joins as planning director in Gurgaon. With over a decade of experience in real estate, fintech, FMCG, personal care, consumer durables, F&B, and lifestyle, she has led brand transformations, GTM launches, and digital-first campaigns for brands like Bajaj, Shriram, Dabur, Nexus, and Blackstone. Her approach blends cultural intuition with strategic clarity.

Chaitanya Lekhwani joins as senior creative director – copy, bringing 15+ years of experience across advertising and media, with work spanning ESPN, CNN India, DailyO, and campaigns for H&M, Toshiba, Vh1 Supersonic, Sleepwell, Dabur, Pulse, and Orient Bell.

Commenting on the appointments, Sumit Chaurasia, creative head – Delhi, said: “Delhi has always been a powerhouse for Famous, and these appointments reflect our ambition to push the creative and strategic bar even higher. Each of them brings deep expertise and a distinct perspective, and I’m excited to see the impact they will create for our clients.”