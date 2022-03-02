Famous Innovations appoints Renjita Menon and Kaushal Kansara as Business Heads

Renjita Menon joins from Marching Ants and Kaushal Kansara joins from the marketing team at Soch Group.
Famous Innovations has just announced the appointment of two new Business Heads in Mumbai - Renjita Menon and Kaushal Kansara.
Renjita comes with close to 18 years of experience across various agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, McCann, BBDO Sri Lanka and Enormous Brands. The brands she has steered include McDonalds, Uninor, Imagica and Marico (Saffola), which earned her Effie awards for the work done. In her last role, she was heading corporate business at Marching Ants, leading marketing for blockbuster movies like Dabangg3, Chichore and Chehre.
Kaushal has spent over 14 years in the industry, working for leading agencies like such as DY Works, Lowe Lintas & Redfuse, where he was involved with brands like Colgate Palmolive, Videocon, General Mills on a strategic front. He then moved on to the marketing side at Soch Group, where he launched 4 brands from scratch.
Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO, Famous Innovations, commented, "Kaushal and Renjita are among the sharpest minds I have met in the business and I couldn't be happier to have them steering the ship for us. They bring the perfect amalgamation of strategic rigour, creative enthusiasm, digital prowess and a business bent of mind to the table. With them, we see our brand relationships flourishing more than ever before."
In a joint statement, Kaushal and Renjita, said, “In a dramatically changing industry facing a lot of pressure post Covid, it’s becoming rare to see agencies that still value creativity, brand building and genuine talent over all else. We’re excited about joining this culture at Famous, which has been a breath of fresh air. The energy of this vibrant team under Raj is infectious and we look forward to scaling new heights together.”