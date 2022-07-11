Famous Innovations appoints Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head, Delhi

Singh comes with 22 years of experience and has joined from Contract Advertising.
Famous Innovations has announced the appointment of Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head for its Delhi office. Singh moves from Contract Advertising where he was ECD.
Over the last 22 years, 10 of them as an ECD, Tarvinder has worked across several agencies, including Cheil India, McCann and Rediffusion Y&R. With this, he has also won several accolades- Cannes, D&AD Impact, The One Show, Epica, Spikes, Adfest, Tambuli, Ad Stars. Not to mention the odd Grand Prix and regular sightings in various ‘top creatives of India’ lists. He is best known for writing “Samsung - Service Van”, the most watched commercial on YouTube of that year.
Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations commented, "The expectations from a Creative Head today are high, as they need to strike the right balance between creativity, tech, entrepreneurship and culture. I genuinely believe that the best agencies in the world are built with creatives at the helm, but leading an agency and writing ads are two very different games. Tarvinder showed us that he brings that fortitude and talent both to the table and that's what made us believe in him. We're excited about how he's going to take the Delhi office to its next chapter and are all with him."
Singh added, "The world of advertising has become so complex and dynamic today, and I think that it's the independents that are best empowered to navigate this fluid world. That's why after 22 years with leading network agencies, I decided to make the jump to Famous. With a healthy hybrid culture already prevalent at the agency, I look forward to creating an environment that's relevant not just today, but even 5 years from now."
Singh replaces Amit Shankar who recently moved on after a 3-year stint with the agency.
Famous Innovations is a seven-time winner of South Asia Independent Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year 2021 and the second most awarded agency at Goafest Abby's x The One Show. Its list of clients includes Haier, Burger King, Titan, Times Group, Unilever, Van Heusen, Platinum Jewelry, Pernod Ricard, AB InBev, etc.