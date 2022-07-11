Famous Innovations appoints Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head, Delhi

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations commented, "The expectations from a Creative Head today are high, as they need to strike the right balance between creativity, tech, entrepreneurship and culture. I genuinely believe that the best agencies in the world are built with creatives at the helm, but leading an agency and writing ads are two very different games. Tarvinder showed us that he brings that fortitude and talent both to the table and that's what made us believe in him. We're excited about how he's going to take the Delhi office to its next chapter and are all with him."