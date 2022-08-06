By afaqs! news bureau
Fatima Qidwai joins Reliance Retail- SMART as head of digital marketing

Prior to this, she worked as a marketing professional with Future Group India for 3 years.

Fatima Qidwai has joined Reliance Retail, India’s leading retailer as head of digital marketing- SMART Stores, Reliance Retail.

With an experience of over a decade now, Qidwai started her profession in marketing in year 2007. Prior to this, she worked as a marketing professional with Future Group India for 3 years.

Additionally, she was associated with Reliance Retail for 6 years (March 2011- August 2017) as chief marketing manager. Where she was leading the digital and brand team of Reliance Fresh.

Qidwai shared this development in a LinkedIn post. She said in the post:

“Happy to share my position as head of digital marketing SMART stores! Reliance Retail.”

