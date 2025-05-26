Faye Iosotaluno to step down as Tinder CEO in July

Faye Iosotaluno will step down as Tinder CEO in July. Iosotaluno rejoined Tinder as COO in February 2022 and was named CEO in January 2024, marking her second stint at the company.

She announced her decision on LinkedIn, stating, "After nearly eight memorable years at Match Group and Tinder, I have made the difficult decision to step down as Tinder’s CEO in July." She added, "As CEO, I’ve been proud to build and work with an exceptional team, including leaders who continually raised the bar, built with purpose, and created new value for our users. Together, we redefined the Tinder brand through award-winning marketing, introduced product innovations with friend-focused features, enhanced personalization by integrating AI into recommendations, explored native AI-driven consumer experiences, and laid the groundwork for the company’s next chapter."

Iosotaluno has over two decades of experience as a consumer tech executive, covering strategy, operations, product, marketing, and partnerships, and has scaled teams at both startups and established global tech brands. Throughout her career she has worked with organisations such as Match Group, SoundCloud, Viacom Media Networks, Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies, Yahoo!, Time Warner Inc., Credit Suisse, and Merrill Lynch.

She holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School, and a B.A. in English from the School of Arts & Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania. Faye also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.