FCB elevates John Thangaraj to Group Chief Strategy Officer for India

Commenting on the development, Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, ”Nothing is more fulfilling for me than to see our own people shine and grow. John has made an enormous contribution to the growth of FCB India over the last seven years. His multi-disciplinary experience across research, media and creativity gives him a unique 360 perspective on brand strategy. I am excited about what the future holds for FCB Group under John’s strategic vision and leadership”.