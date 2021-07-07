FCB Group India announces organizational restructuring and key elevations

FCB Group India today announces the reorganization of its creative agencies in India, along with key elevations.T

The Group announces organizational restructuring with three full-service agency brands in India – FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and FCB India. These three agencies will be a part of FCB Group India. “It is imperative for us now, more than ever before, to be able to provide our clients with the strategic direction and creativity they need to navigate the new world we live in today. Our new structure allows for our best people to provide focused and dedicated partnership to our clients; to bring the disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity that is required today to transform our clients’ businesses and create unmissable brands” said Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India.