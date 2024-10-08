FCB Group India onboards Aarti Nagpal as chief talent officer

FCB Group India announces the appointment of Aarti Nagpal as its new chief talent officer. Nagpal brings a wealth of experience in culture-building, business partnering, organisational transformation, compensation and benefits, and CSR. In her new role, she will be the driving force behind FCB Group India's talent strategy, fostering a culture of continuous growth, collaboration, and innovation across the country.

Advertisment

With experience managing diverse teams across advertising, retail, and entertainment, she has successfully led global and regional initiatives, collaborating with cross-cultural teams to enhance organisational capabilities.

Commenting on her appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO, India and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Aarti to FCB Group India. Her deep understanding of the HR landscape and her passion for culture building and creating high-performing teams make her an invaluable addition to our organization. Her commitment to fostering growth, learning, and development will further shape an inclusive and empowering culture at FCB, ensuring our people thrive and continue to grow in an evolving industry."

Aarti Nagpal said, "I'm thrilled to join FCB Group during this transformative period. My focus will be on cultivating a culture where our talent can thrive and grow continuously. Together, we will build a progressive, future-ready workforce, ensuring FCB remains at the forefront of creativity and innovation."