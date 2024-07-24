FCB Group India onboards Kartikeya Tiwari as creative digital partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tiwari previously served as the national creative director (NCD) at FCB Kinnect.
FCB announces the appointment of Kartikeya Tiwari as creative digital partner, FCB Group India. In this role, Kartikeya will help shape the digital capabilities, product and talent across the agencies in the group.
Kartikeya Tiwari, who previously served as the national creative director (NCD) at FCB Kinnect, has been pivotal in shaping groundbreaking creative solutions and driving the agency's digital agenda. His leadership and creative vision have been instrumental in delivering award-winning campaigns such as 'Vigil Aunty' for HDFC Bank, 'Chatpat' for SOS Children's Villages of India, Brave New Art for Lenovo, etc, setting new industry benchmarks.
Commenting on this appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO, India & South Asia, said, "Kartikeya's appointment as Creative Digital Partner is a strategic move to enhance our new-age digital capabilities further. This appointment reflects the agency's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and delivering cutting-edge and future-forward solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."
“This role is a very interesting challenge in my career. I'm very excited to bring new-age creative thinking and techniques to the table for a very diverse set of FCB brands. I hope we can create impactful and purposeful work together. Our creative capabilities, coupled with our strong foothold in digital, are a recipe for impact I'm eager to cook for our clients," said Kartikeya on his appointment.