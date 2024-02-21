FCB India announces new creative leadership and departure of creative chairperson

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new national creative directors Udayan and Anusheela will oversee creative strategy, project execution, and design initiatives.
FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, today announces new creative leadership for its Delhi office. Udayan Chakravorty and Anusheela Saha, ECDs at FCB India, have been promoted to national creative directors. Anusheela will also take on the additional role of head of design at the agency.
Udayan has delivered work for brands such as Google and Horlicks. Anusheela's passion for design innovation shaped FCB India's design capabilities on brands such as Horlicks, Uber, Bata, Royal Stag and many more.
In their new capacity as national creative directors, Udayan and Anusheela will be responsible for driving creative strategy and execution, working closely with the senior management team. As head of design, Anusheela will also oversee the implementation of design initiatives across all client projects, ensuring a cohesive and visually compelling brand experience.
In addition to this announcement, Swati Bhattacharya will step down from her role as creative chairperson for FCB Indi. Since joining the agency in 2016, Swati's tenure at FCB Group India has been marked by contributions that have propelled the agency.
She played a role in shaping the agency's creative reputation and bringing international recognition through path-breaking campaigns, while her keen insights and bold approach to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the organisation, inspiring creativity and pushing boundaries. Swati will remain at the agency until the end of March.
Commenting on the announcement, Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO of FCB Group India and South Asia, said, "Udayan and Anusheela are two creative leaders who have amazing talent and energy, and have continually demonstrated a future-thinking approach. We are grateful to Swati, who has played a pivotal role in shaping FCB India's creative direction and fostering a culture of creativity and excellence. She helped put the agency on the global creative map, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavours."