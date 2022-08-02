FCB India appoints Abhinav Kaushik as President

FCB India has recently roped in Dentsu's Abhinav Kaushik as president. He will be based out of Gurgaon. Kaushik joins the agency after working for 9 years at Dentsu International and Taproot Dentsu. He most recently worked as executive vice president and was responsible for growing the business multi-dimensionally through mainline brand solutions & new age business solutions. He also headed Delhi & Mumbai offices of Taproot Dentsu & Dentsu One.