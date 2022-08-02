FCB India appoints Abhinav Kaushik as President

Previously, he was with Dentsu International as Executive Vice President & Head of Office at Taproot Dentsu.
FCB India has recently roped in Dentsu's Abhinav Kaushik as president. He will be based out of Gurgaon. Kaushik joins the agency after working for 9 years at Dentsu International and Taproot Dentsu. He most recently worked as executive vice president and was responsible for growing the business multi-dimensionally through mainline brand solutions & new age business solutions. He also headed Delhi & Mumbai offices of Taproot Dentsu & Dentsu One.
Kaushik is an advertising professional with more than 22 years of varied experience across sales, account management, brand management, strategic planning, consumer behavior, brand positioning, and integrated marketing communication. In the past, he has also worked with J Walter Thompson, M&C Saatchi, Contract Advertising.