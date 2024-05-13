FCB India ropes in Mayuresh Dubhashi as the new chief creative officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, today announces the appointment of Mayuresh Dubhashi as the new chief creative officer.
Mayuresh brings experience to his new role as chief creative officer, with over twenty years in the advertising industry working on some of the biggest brands in the country from The Times of India, Airtel, Pepsi Co, P&G, Oreo, Flipkart, Amazon etc.
He's been at the forefront of combining new-age technologies with classic storytelling in his work which includes designing the Indian Cricket Team's jersey for MPL using data as well as turning an Oreo cookie into an A.I tool to express oneself.
Mayuresh's work has been consistently recognised and celebrated at national and international award shows, including multiple Grand Prix. His Oreo #BringBack2011 campaign was not only a creative success but also recognised as India's most-awarded campaign for 2023 by WARC, a testament to his creative prowess and ability to deliver impactful campaigns.
As the new chief creative officer, Mayuresh will be at the forefront of FCB India's creative efforts, partnering closely with FCB India's CEO Ashima Mehra.
His role extends beyond FCB India, as he will also be a key member of FCB Group India's creative leadership, collaborating with leaders across agencies to continue to elevate the work across the network.