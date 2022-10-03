FCB India’s Manish Kinger joins Schbang as ECD

He was a senior creative director at FCB for nearly one and a half years before the move.
Manish Kinger, a senior creative director at FCB India, has revealed on LinkedIn that he has joined digital agency Schbang as an executive creative director.
“Looking forward to creating some new-age work with an incredibly creative bunch of Schbangers,” wrote the newly appointed ECD in a LinkedIn post.
Kinger’s career stretches over 13 years during which he has worked at agencies such as Liquid India, ADK Fortune, Rediffusion, and Grey Group, among others.