FCB India’s Manish Kinger joins Schbang as ECD

He was a senior creative director at FCB for nearly one and a half years before the move.

Manish Kinger, a senior creative director at FCB India, has revealed on LinkedIn that he has joined digital agency Schbang as an executive creative director.

“Looking forward to creating some new-age work with an incredibly creative bunch of Schbangers,” wrote the newly appointed ECD in a LinkedIn post.

Kinger’s career stretches over 13 years during which he has worked at agencies such as Liquid India, ADK Fortune, Rediffusion, and Grey Group, among others.

