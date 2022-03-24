FCB India’s Swati Bhattacharya to represent India on the International Board of Directors of The One Club for Creativity

Bhattacharya will provide input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, help elevate The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in rankings in India.
Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson at FCB India, has been appointed to represent India on the International Board of Directors of The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the global creative community.
Board members are drawn from countries with the largest advertising communities, and selected based on three criteria: they must be prominent international creatives, be respected leaders in their given fields, and exert influence in their respective regions.
As a member of the International Board, Bhattacharya will provide input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, help elevate The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in rankings in India, connect the club with advertising and design universities and schools, and recommend outstanding candidates to serve as awards judges.
“One reason The One Club is so prestigious is because of its exceptional Board, an impressive group of the most prominent professionals in our field,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO. “Swati is a renowned global creative leader who will play a key role in furthering our mission to support and elevate the global creative community, and solidify the relevance of our mission in India.”
The new International Board members will work closely with The One Club’s National Board, lead by chairman Glenn Cole, cofounder, creative chairman at 72andSunny, Los Angeles, and vice chair Pum Lefebure, cofounder, CCO at Design Army, Washington DC, to serve as ambassadors for and advisors to the non-profit organization.
Bhattacharya is among a diverse group of 21 creative leaders from around the world who will begin three-year terms on the International Board.