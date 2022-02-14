FCB Interface appoints Aditi Patwardhan as the Chief Strategy Officer

On joining the FCB family, Aditi Patwardhan, chief strategy officer, FCB Interface, said, “The agency’s strong strategy fundamentals and client partnerships made for a natural fit. But it’s the strong solutioning focus of the much awarded ideas like the ‘Punishing Signal” that excites me. Solutions.. that are at the confluence of human truths, problem-solving & technology. I look forward to the mandate of taking the momentum to next level and sharpening the strategy offering. We are in process of building a powerhouse planning team which offers clients multidisciplinary competencies. Powered by the strong philosophy of Brand Bedrock and a suite of tools that have proven results within the network.”