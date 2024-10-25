FCB Interface appoints Noor Samra as national planning director

FCB Interface, a part of FCB Group India, announced the appointment of Noor Samra as national planning director. Noor's experience includes working with some of the most recognised brands globally and in India, such as Spotify, PhonePe, Whisper, Visa, HDFC Life, Lay's, Kurkure, Doritos, Quaker, Heineken, among others.

As national planning director, Noor will play a key role in FCB Group's Strategy Council, collaborating with leaders across the network to elevate the agency's strategic offerings.

Speaking on the appointment, Gaurav Dudeja, CEO of FCB Interface, said, "We can realise our ambitions of transformational growth and glory only with right people forming the leadership core of the agency. And Noor’s appointment is a significant step in that direction. She brings a unique blend of strong academic background in sociology, experience as an ethnographer and more recently of leading strategy on a wide spectrum of brands - from FMCG to consumer tech. What encourages me most about Noor is her energy and ability to straddle across deep and immersive strategy work, as well as provide inspiring springboards with agility for creative teams to take a leap from. One just needs a quick glance at her line up of Cannes and Effie's wins to feel encouraged by her ‘winning’ DNA and hunger to do amazing work. I’m super confident that under Noor's leadership, FCB Interface is poised take the next level of growth and reputation."

On her appointment, Noor expressed, "I am looking forward to joining Dheeraj, Gaurav, and Rakesh, along with the talented team at FCB Interface. The agency already has great momentum, and I hope to add even more value and depth to our clients and creative showcase. FCB's belief in creativity as an economic multiplier resonates with me deeply. Great work that serves as a benchmark in the industry while driving meaningful business results is what I aspire to orchestrate at FCB Interface."