FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India appoints Bhamini Painter as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Previously, she was with Madison World as Director Human Resource.
Bhamini Painter has been appointed by FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India as the newest addition to their leadership team. With over 25 years of experience, Bhamini is an expert in HR strategy, organisational development, and fostering a dynamic work environment.
Bhamini has had a long and successful career in HR, shaping the landscape at notable companies such as Madison and Wizcraft. She has a proven track record in creating harmonious workplaces and aligning strategies to meet the ever-changing needs of businesses and employees.
After joining FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, Bhamini said, I am really excited to join FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to achieve even more success and to strengthen the great people culture that FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX have.
Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, is delighted to have Bhamini join the company. Mehta believes that Bhamini will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the organisations, due to her vast expertise and commitment to building a strong people culture. This aligns with FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX's core values and goals. Mehta is confident that together they will build a standout people organisation.