FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India appoints Bhamini Painter as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, is delighted to have Bhamini join the company. Mehta believes that Bhamini will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the organisations, due to her vast expertise and commitment to building a strong people culture. This aligns with FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX's core values and goals. Mehta is confident that together they will build a standout people organisation.