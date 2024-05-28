FCB Kinnect appoints Priyanka Nair as national strategy director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Digital-first creative agency, FCB Kinnect, has appointed Priyanka Nair as national strategy director, furthering its commitment to pioneering a future where digital remains the cornerstone of brand communication strategy. Priyanka moves from Ogilvy, where she was executive vice president – planning and strategy.
As the new national strategy director, Priyanka will spearhead the creation of transformative strategic solutions for our clients. With her profound expertise in deep thinking, she will enhance our digital capabilities, recognising their critical role as the foremost channel for brand development in the current market landscape.
Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office she will spearhead the planning teams across all three geographies - Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Under the guidance of Priyanka, the agency will also set up and run the transformation, expert alliances and knowledge verticals.
With over fifteen years of experience, she was also associated with Creativeland Asia. Priyanka has worked closely with brands like Coca-Cola Nutrition, Minute Maid, Audi India and Tata Sky (now Tata Play), among others. Her work has bagged various awards at the Cannes Lions, EFFIES India, EFFIES APAC and more.
On the appointment, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, "Priyanka's addition strengthens the strategic direction of our digital assets towards impactful marketing. Her expertise will bolster our brand building capabilities, further amplifying our dedication to using creativity as an economic multiplier."
Chandni Shah, COO, FCB Kinnect, added, “Since we already possess an integrated model blending media, tech, content, and creativity around business goals, Priyanka's appointment will allow us to maximise our offerings, by continuing to support clients through crafting insight-driven strategies which will fuel business growth.”
“I am super thrilled to jump onto this exciting new journey with FCB Kinnect as it gives me an opportunity to use my expertise at a digital-first creative agency, to not only to put out some fun work, but also help add value to clients and maximise effectiveness for both business and brand,” said Priyanka Nair, national strategy director, FCB Kinnect, on joining FCB Kinnect.