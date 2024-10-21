FCB Kinnect appoints Upasana Naithani as senior vice president (West)

FCB Kinnect has announced the appointment of Upasana Naithani as Senior Vice President (West). This appointment highlights the agency’s commitment to broaden the expansion strategy for the West market.

Upasana moves from Wunderman Thompson, where she was vice president and CSD.

In her new role as SVP (West), she will draw on her experience to scale the agency's Mumbai client base, explore new markets, and drive strategic initiatives. She will also lead her teams in fostering collaboration with the new creative leadership, enhancing FCB Kinnect’s position as a creatively-led integrated agency.

Upasana has previously been associated with renowned brands such as Spotify, Flipkart, Hershey's, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Ultratech Cement, Truecaller, iQOO, Paytm, NPCI, JSW Brand, Unilever, Elle, Ponds, and Sunsilk, among others.

With over 15 years of experience, Upasana has also worked with companies like Dentsu Webchutney, Reliance Retail, Infectious Advertising, VML, BC Webwise and Flying Cursor Interactive, among others.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, said, “Upasana’s extensive experience with leading brands across various categories will be instrumental in helping us expand our presence in our largest market, by gaining a deeper understanding of client needs. I am confident that she will be crucial in strengthening relationships with both new and existing clients, providing them with creative solutions to their business challenges."

Upasana Naithani, senior vice president (West), FCB Kinnect, added, "Rohan and Chandni’s vision and leadership has established a solid foundation for success. In a landscape where many large agencies grapple with balancing traditional and modern practices, Kinnect’s approach is remarkably refreshing. Their commitment to continuous learning and positive embrace of change is what truly excites me about joining the Kinnect family."