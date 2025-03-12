FCB Kinnect ropes in Abhinav Tripathi as NCD

Advertisment

FCB Kinnect has appointed Abhinav Tripathi as national creative director. A creative powerhouse with a knack for storytelling, a passion for technology, and a track record of winning awards, Abhinav is set to strengthen the agency’s creative prowess and cultural footprint in the region.

Abhinav is set to cultivate a culture where bold ideas and talent take center stage. More than being a leader, he brings a hands-on approach, driving creativity with ambition and a commitment to excellence. His vision is to amplify FCB Kinnect’s creative influence, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of producing integrated and future-focused creative work.

“FCB Kinnect is a young, driven, future-facing agency,” says Abhinav. “In all my conversations with Rohan, Chandni, and Neville, I really vibed with their intent. It felt like a place that valued culture as much as it did the work. So I'm really excited to start building the future with everyone here.”

Before joining FCB Kinnect, Abhinav was the creative head of digital & content studio at McCann Worldgroup. His ability to merge technology with storytelling has led to breakthrough campaigns for brands like MasterCard, Nescafé Gold, Coca-Cola, PhonePe, Asian Paints, and many more.

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect said, “I’m so excited to have Abhinav come on board. In the direction we are heading, we couldn’t find a better person. He brings with him experience, intent, desire and vision. Can’t wait to get started.”

“Abhinav is more than just a decorated creative - he’s a storyteller at heart, a problem-solver by instinct, and a leader who knows how to balance bold ideas with empathy,” added Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect. “His vision aligns perfectly with FCB Kinnect’s future-forward approach. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to push creative boundaries and redefine what’s possible.”