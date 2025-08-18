FCB NEO appoints Binay Mehra as Senior Vice President

FCB NEO, part of FCB India, has announced the appointment of Binay as senior vice president. Binay has 17 years of experience in the advertising industry, working across food, beverage, fashion, sports, real estate, and politics.

Over the last ten years, Binay has led key portfolios at PepsiCo Foods across his previous agencies. His strategic acumen and deep client partnerships have played a pivotal role in shaping some of India’s most-loved brands. Most recently, he was leading the Lay’s and Quaker business, driving integrated campaigns, innovation support, and digital transformation.

On the appointment, Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB NEO, said, “With Binay on board, we’re adding leadership that’s not only seasoned, but sharp, modern, and relentlessly brand-focused. His track record across marquee businesses is exactly the kind of edge we need as we scale up and aim higher.”

On joining FCB NEO, Binay shared, "I've always believed in the power of creativity to solve real business problems. FCB NEO’s ambition to blend digital agility with strong brand thinking feels like the perfect place to create impact. I’m excited for this next chapter."

Binay will be based out of the agency’s Delhi office.