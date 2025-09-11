FCB Neo appoints Manoj Pandey as national creative director

FCB Neo has appointed Manoj Pandey as its new national creative director. Based in Delhi, Pandey brings over 19 years of experience as a creative leader and writer, and was the executive creative director at Cheil India before this move.

Pandey’s portfolio spans advertising, literature, and the arts. He has held creative roles at leading agencies and crafted campaigns for marquee brands including Nike, Incredible India, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. His work has been showcased on international platforms such as The Guardian, BBC, CNN, World Economic Forum, Design Indaba, and Cannes Lions, and featured in prestigious spaces including Tate Modern, MoMA PS1, and Motherland.

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer at FCB Neo, said, “At Neo, we’re focused on creating mutant work—ideas that are adaptive, boundaryless, and born where creativity meets culture and technology. Manoj brings with him a rare versatility, blending storytelling with experimentation and new-age thinking. His energy and perspective will be invaluable as we push the limits of creativity and shape work that not only builds brands but also moves culture forward.”

On his appointment, Manoj Pandey said, “Super kicked about my innings at FCB Neo. Especially with Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh at the helm. There is the best of people, brands, and creativity at Neo, which makes it the right time for me to have joined and to soar with my team, clients, and the organisation.”