FCB Neo appoints Saksham Kohli as president

FCB Neo, part of FCB India, has announced the appointment of Saksham Kohli as President.

He will report to Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB Neo.

A seasoned integrated communications professional with over two decades of experience, Saksham has worked with leading agencies including Ogilvy, Publicis, FCB Ulka, and Cheil Worldwide. A specialist in digitally centered, new-age marketing, he has driven integrated strategies across content, media, and commerce — bringing together creativity, data, and technology to deliver impact. His expertise spans integrated marketing, content ecosystems, and brand storytelling, with a portfolio covering brands such as Samsung, BMW MINI, KFC, Pernod Ricard, Perfetti, Aircel, and Kohler, among others.

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB Neo, said, “We’re excited to welcome Saksham to lead FCB Neo across markets. His depth of experience in building digital ecosystems, scaling media platforms, and shaping transformation across technology and innovation makes him a powerful catalyst for the future we are creating at FCB Neo.”

Saksham Kohli, President, FCB Neo, added, “It’s an agile and digitally centric world we live in. The web today isn’t just where people consume content — it’s become a modern distribution engine for building and scaling brands. The skill lies in remaining rooted in strong brand thinking while producing work that cuts through with relevance and speed across platforms and at every point in the consumer journey. At FCB Neo, with Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh leading, the vision is clear — and I’m eager to play my part in it.”