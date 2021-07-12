FCB Ulka announces new C-suite Leadership

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer – FCB Ulka

Kulvinder ‘Kulvie’, who joined the agency in 1996 as a Management Trainee, as part of Star One - one of the most comprehensive entry-level programs in the industry, is now the CEO. This is just one more demonstration of the agency’s strong commitment to long term partnerships.

His shrewd business acumen and knack for fostering deep relationships with clients has helped him build some of India’s iconic brands for over 25 years now.