FCB Ulka appoints Ajay Ravindran as national planning director

"I believe the true power of Brand Marketing lies not just in creating 'buzz' or some fuzzy 'brand love' but unlocking hidden growth opportunities for businesses. And the new-age we live in provides us with an array of avenues to do this – technology, digital, data, content, CX. FCB Ulka provides the finest playground to practice this craft. An enviable client roster, entrenched relationships, and a burning desire to do the very best for the businesses we work on. Just a few minutes into the conversation with Dheeraj, Nitin, Kulvinder and Hemant, I just had one question: "When can I start?" Ajay expressed on his appointment.