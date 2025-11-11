FCB Ulka appoints Manisha Sain as National Planning Director

FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has announced the appointment of Manisha Sain as national planning director. She joins from The Womb Communications, where she worked as strategic planning lead for around 3 years.

Manisha brings over 15 years of experience in uncovering deep human insights and translating them into impactful brand strategies. She has played a key role in shaping some of the most distinctive and disruptive brand narratives for Ariel, Sebamed, Visa, Johnson’s Baby, Symphony Air Coolers, Rio Sanitary Pads, Danone Toddler Nutrition, and Crompton, among others.

On the appointment, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Manisha’s blend of analytical rigour and creative instinct makes her a powerful addition to our planning leadership. Her proven ability to connect brand truth with consumer culture will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen FCB Ulka’s strategic backbone and build brands that stand the test of time.”

“Rarely does one get a chance to be part of a business built on strong relationships that withstand the test of time, and brands that have been part of every Indian’s childhood. I’m excited to join the journey of evolution for some of the country’s most iconic brands — and to create work that truly works for consumers embracing new, disruptive behaviours,” adds Manisha.