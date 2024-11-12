FCB ULKA appoints Nivedita Lahiri as Senior Vice President

FCB ULKA, part of FCB Group India, announces the appointment of Nivedita Lahiri as senior vice president. With over 17 years of experience in advertising and communications, Lahiri has demonstrated versatility by working across diverse sectors, including FMCG (Cadbury, Ferrero, Rich's), Finance (Kotak Life Insurance, Birla Mutual Funds, Kotak Securities), Real Estate, Airlines, and more.

Advertisment

"We are thrilled to welcome Nivedita to the FCB ULKA family," said Kulvinder Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of FCB ULKA. "Her extensive experience and proven track record across various sectors make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Nivedita's strategic vision and passion will significantly contribute to our clients' success and drive our agency's growth."

"I am truly excited to join FCB ULKA and have the opportunity to work alongside such talented leaders as Dheeraj, Kulvinder, and Vandana. FCB has an incredible legacy and a fantastic history of creating impactful work. I look forward to contributing to this dynamic team as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation," expressed Nivedita.