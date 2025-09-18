FCB Ulka names Arnab Ray managing partner for growth

FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has announced the elevation of Arnab Ray to the role of Managing Partner, Growth.

Arnab has been leading the Tata Motors PV and Tata EV businesses at FCB Ulka for the past six years, playing a pivotal role in crafting some of the most defining integrated campaigns for the brand.

From shaping the New Forever brand philosophy for Tata Motors to driving EV adoption with campaigns like 100 Reasons to Go EV and Easy to EV during IPL, Arnab has consistently brought strategic depth and creative collaboration to the table.

In his new role, Arnab will take on expanded responsibilities across key client partnerships, growth initiatives, and integrated business solutions.

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Arnab is a steady hand and a sharp mind. He has played a crucial role not only in building Tata Motors but also in strengthening our client relationships. His elevation to Managing Partner is a well-deserved recognition of the value he brings every day.”

“It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m truly grateful for the trust and partnership I’ve experienced at FCB Ulka. This new role is both an honour and a responsibility—one that I’m excited to take on as we continue building impactful work for our clients and driving meaningful growth together,” said Arnab Ray, Managing Partner, Growth, FCB Ulka.

Arnab will continue to operate out of Mumbai and partner closely with the national leadership team to accelerate the agency’s growth charter.