FCB Ulka onboards Suchitra Gahlot as national creative director

Throughout her career, Gahlot's work has garnered global recognition across creative and effective juries, securing her a place among the Top 100 creative individuals in Asia as per Industry Ranking Reports. She has won several prestigious awards such as Cannes, One Show and D&AD for her work. Suchitra has worked on an impressive roster of businesses, some of which include Hindustan Times, Vodafone, The Economist, BBC World and Coca Cola.