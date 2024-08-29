FCB Ulka onboards Suchitra Gahlot as national creative director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
FCB Ulka, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suchitra Gahlot as the new national creative director. Suchitra will be based in Bengaluru.
Gahlot brings a remarkable breadth of experience to her new role, with over 25 years in the advertising and creative industries. Her distinguished career has seen her work with top agencies in India and Singapore, including Ogilvy RedCard Singapore, SapientNitro, and W+K, leading creative efforts across categories including FMCG, F&B, Media, Hospitality, Telecom, and Services.
Throughout her career, Gahlot's work has garnered global recognition across creative and effective juries, securing her a place among the Top 100 creative individuals in Asia as per Industry Ranking Reports. She has won several prestigious awards such as Cannes, One Show and D&AD for her work. Suchitra has worked on an impressive roster of businesses, some of which include Hindustan Times, Vodafone, The Economist, BBC World and Coca Cola.
She has significant experience in alternative media, having set up the Media Lab at technology company Sapient. Her interest and demonstrated work across innovation and sustainability practices underscores her commitment towards innovation and creative excellence.
She also holds an Artistic and Maker’s practice and has shown her work at leading Indian and Global Art and Design fairs. Her multi-dimensional creative capabilities place her in a unique position to explore and push creative boundaries for brands and business.
As the new national creative director at FCB Ulka, Gahlot will be a key player in driving the agency's creative vision. Her unique blend of traditional storytelling and cutting-edge technology will be at the forefront as she collaborates closely with the broader FCB Group India's creative leadership, demonstrating her team spirit and commitment to enhancing the agency's creative output across the network.