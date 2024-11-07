FCB/SIX India elevates senior leadership team with key promotions

FCB/SIX India has announced key elevations across its senior leadership. Dhruv Shah has been elevated to senior vice president – CX, while Anmol Dang takes on the role of vice president - media (West). Salman Shamsi has been elevated to associate vice president – brand reputation management.

FCB Kinnect has restructured its performance and customer experience teams, creating FCB/SIX, a data-centric agency with a global presence. Together, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX provide integrated, full-funnel digital services.

To scale up operations, the agency appointed Ankit Banga as chief business officer. His deep understanding of growth-focused strategies significantly expanded the agency’s operations and client roster.

Speaking on the elevations, Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “Our identity is shaped by the people who drive us forward. Dhruv, Anmol, and Salman have all shown remarkable leadership and dedication to our clients, and their teams. With such strong contributions laying the groundwork, we at FCB/SIX India have already witnessed over 50% growth in this year and I am confident that we’ve only scratched the surface.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “FCB/SIX has been crucial to our success, exemplifying our core belief that media and creative should not be separated. In a short time, we have not only surpassed ambitious growth targets, but also showcased our creative mastery of media and technology, as seen in the Cannes-winning Lulumelon EOSS campaign for HDFC Bank. Alongside FCB Kinnect, we’re building a strong foundation, cementing our position as India's most exciting creatively led integrated agency.”