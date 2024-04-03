FCB/SIX India ropes in Gagan Prabhakar as VP, CX Operations & Arun Iyer as Sr. Director, CRM

Speaking on the new hires, Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India, said, “At FCB/SIX India, we understand the power that creativity, data, and technology together possess in delivering an exceptional customer experience. The inclusion of Gagan and Arun strengthens our CX division, enriching it with their data proficiency and extensive experience in large-scale CRM campaigns across finance, healthcare, and the QSR sectors. Additionally, we're enhancing our Salesforce capabilities to better serve a significant portion of our clientele.”