Federal Bank appoints KVS Manian as new managing director and CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Manian joins Federal Bank after spending over two and a half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Federal Bank announces the appointment of KVS Manian as the new managing director and CEO, effective September 23, 2024. Manian brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the banking industry.
Manian joins Federal Bank after spending over two and a half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank. During his tenure at Kotak, he played a pivotal role in the bank’s transformation from a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to one of India’s leading private sector banks. His leadership was instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of Kotak’s Corporate, Institutional, and Investment Banking, as well as Wealth Management divisions.
In his previous role, Manian spearheaded the Corporate, Institutional, and Investment Banking sectors, along with Wealth Management. Under his guidance, these businesses achieved a high-quality, integrated, and profitable franchise.
He is an electrical engineer from IIT (BHU) – Varanasi, holds a Postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.
Federal Bank is confident that Manian’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will drive the bank to new heights of success.