Federal Bank appoints Virat Sunil Diwanji as National Head - Consumer Banking

Federal Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Virat Sunil Diwanji as the national head – Consumer Banking and a Senior Management Personnel of the Bank, effective April 10, 2025.

Diwanji brings over 30 years of extensive experience in consumer banking to Federal Bank. Prior to joining Federal Bank, he served as group president and head of consumer bank at Kotak Mahindra Bank. His career also includes roles at Ford Credit and A F Fergusion & Co. Additionally, Diwanji serves on the Board of several companies as a non-executive director/independent director. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Diwanji’s experience in the banking sector is expected to support Federal Bank’s expansion into new markets, segments, and businesses.