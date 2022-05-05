Ferns N Petals announces the promotion of its Senior Leadership Team

On the new development, Vikaas Gutgutia, MD & founder, at Ferns N Petals expressed, “A strong and empowered leadership team is instrumental for a successful implementation of the company’s vision. With their deep knowledge, market expertise and passion, I truly believe that FNP’s journey has only begun. When we look at the company 100 years from now, we’ll realize how this was only the beginning of the journey, and that we’re still at our infancy.”