Ferns N Petals appoints Shashwat Goswami as Chief Marketing Officer

Shashwat who brings almost 2 decades of high impact brand experience, served as the marketing head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app. Prior to Gaana he was the marketing head (Private Label) at Grofers where he was spearheading a wide portfolio of the online grocery major’s own brands. Previously a Senior Executive with a decade long experience at Pepsico he was responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative storytelling and building marketing offence for the cola brand’s iconic ‘Pepsi Thi Pi Gaya’ campaign. A seasoned strategy and marketing executive, he has been working at the intersection of FMCG and technology for decades. He has been building, leading and scaling marketing efforts across brands.