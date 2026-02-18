Ferrero elevates Maria Luciani to head of marketing

Ferrero has appointed Maria Ersilia Luciani as head of marketing – Premium Chocolate for the APAC-MEA region.

In her new role, Luciani will lead the marketing agenda for the premium chocolate category across Asia, India, the Middle East, Africa and Australia. Her responsibilities include strategy, brand architecture, innovation, digital and e-commerce development, integrated campaigns and overall category performance across markets.

Luciani has been with Ferrero for over two decades. Prior to this role, she served as head of Marketing Biscuits & Bakery – APAC-MEA and earlier as global marketing manager – Premium Chocolate, based in Luxembourg. She has also held regional marketing roles across the Americas and emerging markets, overseeing brand positioning, portfolio development and campaign rollouts.

Announcing her new position on LinkedIn, Luciani wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing Premium Chocolate - APAC-MEA at Ferrero!”

Before her long tenure at Ferrero, she worked with the European Parliament and the Italian Trade & Investment Agency.