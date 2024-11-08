Ferzad Palia to quit JioCinema

According to sources, Ferzad Palia- business head at JioCinema is all set to step down from his position. Palia will remain with the organisation for a few months during the transition period, in the backdrop of Viacom18's merger with Disney to ensure a smooth handover.

Palia has been a key employee of the Viacom18 group and has led several consumer-facing businesses across digital and media platforms for the group for over two decades. At JioCinema, Palia was responsible for the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and ad-supported business.



Under Palia, JioCinema amassed nearly 20 million paid subscribers in just six months of the premium offering launch in April 2024. In the ad-supported segment, Palia played a key role in helping the platform to attract over 250 million monthly active users. Before JioCinema, Palia was instrumental in the launch of Voot Select, Viacom18's OTT premium offering which was later integrated into JioCinema. He was also the head of youth, music and English entertainment. He conceptualised and led the organisation’s foray into English General Entertainment.

