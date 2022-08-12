Ferzad Varivaya joins Langoor as CCO

He was earlier the group creative director at FCB Interface.
Ferzad Variyava has joined Langoor as its chief creative officer. He will drive brand strategy and creative thinking upstream, and help synergize big brand creativity with technology, data and Web 3.0 as part of the digital marketing transformation process.
Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor said, “We are super excited to have Ferzad join us to drive brand strategy and creative thinking. Ferzad’s role as the Chief Creative Officer will enhance our products by augmenting creative value for our clients by using cross-cultural skills of digital engineering and experience immersion. Ferzad will help us create Meta and Web 3.0 deliverables for our clients by leveraging the combined strength of our in-house technology capabilities and a growing roster of live case-studies.”
Ferzad Variyava, Chief Creative Officer, Langoor said: “The marketing tapestry has changed now more than ever. Digital marketing experiences today demand marketing enablement through tech, data, meta and so much more. What excites me about Langoor is that they are geared to deliver on digital marketing transformation many steps ahead of the curve. With a number of live metaverse and Web 3.0 projects, combined with clients and partners spread across continents, Langoor isn’t just another digital agency. I look forward to working with Venu and the Langoor team to provide our customers all that they would need to prosper and carve a niche for themselves in the ever-changing digital market.”
Venu said: “It's an exciting time for brands to add Web 3.0 & Meta experiences into their digital marketing mix and we couldn’t be happier to be the frontrunners in enabling this digital marketing transformation through our tech, data and creative service capabilities. Ferzad’s appointment comes at a time when we are looking to build scale, and deliver export projects while sitting here in India.”
In his last role, Ferzad was responsible for the creative delivery & brand strategy of key brands in FCB Interface Communications. With over 22 years of mainline experience at some of the biggest network agencies in the country, Ferzad has worked on integrated marketing and digital campaigns.