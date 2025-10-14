FICCI announces Anant Goenka as President

FICCI, at its National Executive Committee Meeting in Srinagar, announced the appointment of Anant Goenka as president-elect for 2025–26. Currently serving as senior vice president of FICCI, Goenka will take over from Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the conclusion of FICCI’s 98th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28–29, 2025, in New Delhi.

Advertisment

Goenka is vice chairman of the RPG Group, a USD 5 billion conglomerate with interests across tyres, infrastructure, pharma, IT, and specialty sectors. He previously served as Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO from 2012 to 2023, overseeing a period of significant transformation that saw the company’s market capitalisation multiply 25 times. Under his leadership, CEAT received Lighthouse recognition from the World Economic Forum and became the first tyre company in the world to win the Deming Grand Prize in 2023.

Before CEAT, Goenka worked with Unilever and KEC International. His contributions have been recognised globally — he received the Kabiller Science of Empathy Prize from the Kellogg School of Management in 2023, was named Forbes Next Generation Business Leader of the Year (2017), and featured in Economic Times-Spencer Stuart’s ‘India’s 40 Under 40 Business Leaders’ list.

An alumnus of the Kellogg School of Management (MBA) and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (BS in Economics), Goenka is widely regarded as a dynamic next-generation business leader.