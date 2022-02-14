FICCI appoints Jyoti Deshpande as Co-Chair of FICCI Media & Entertainment Board

Elaborating on her vision for the industry, Jyoti Deshpande, co-chair of FICCI Media & Entertainment Board, said, “I feel truly fortunate to be part of an industry that is at the cusp of phenomenal growth, straddling traditional theatres to metaverse and everything in between like television and OTT. I look forward to working with industry captains, custodians of brands that fuel consumption in our economy and the government as we look to leverage the confluence of technology, content and distribution to move the needle rapidly towards the $100 billion industry that we have been aspiring to be for a number of years now. The M&E industry can very much be a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India and Show the World’ mantra and I thank Sanjiv Mehta and FICCI for offering me this platform to meaningfully collaborate on shaping the future of an industry that I have invested my whole life in and am very passionate about.”