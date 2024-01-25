FICCI appoints Kevin Vaz as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee

He is currently working as the CEO of broadcast entertainment at Viacom18.
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced the appointment of Kevin Vaz, CEO – broadcast entertainment, Viacom18 as the chairman of FICCI media & entertainment committee.
Vaz, who has almost 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment sector, became the CEO of broadcast entertainment at Viacom18 in July 2023. In his current capacity, he oversees the media company's broadcast business, film studio, merchandising business, live entertainment, and regional entertainment on Viacom18’s digital (OTT) platform.
FICCI Media and entertainment committee for the last 25 years has been the principal force behind major policy changes and working towards fostering growth, advocating for favourable policies, and promoting the overall development of the sector and its allied ecosystems. The committee has been chaired by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Uday Shankar, Sanjay Gupta and Jyoti Deshpande in the past.
Leena Jaisani, deputy secretary general, FICCI said, "FICCI, as the apex industry association, has consistently led the charge in fostering collaborations with diverse stakeholders within the realms of Indian commerce and government. In navigating the complexities of this dynamic landscape, FICCI remains steadfast in its commitment to driving meaningful policy discussions and facilitating their effective adoption, thereby shaping a vibrant and progressive future for the media and entertainment sector in India. FICCI is confident that Vaz, with his wealth of experience, will bring fresh perspectives and contribute significantly to the continued growth of the Media & Entertainment industry."
Kevin Vaz, chairman, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee & CEO, broadcast entertainment, Viacom18 said, “The Indian media and entertainment industry is at an interesting tipping point in time. While the interplay of technology, content and consumer behaviour is reshaping the very definition of the sector, in India there is a clear headroom for growth across categories and a confluence of interests between multiple players in the ecosystem. At a global stage, the soft power inherent to our industry can act as a leverage multiplier to India’s growing cultural influence. I feel honoured to be given the responsibility to lead this committee and look forward to interacting with stakeholders across the board to further our sector’s footprint.”
The committee includes promoters and CEOs from various verticals such as TV and Radio Broadcast, film production & exhibition, print, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, AR/VR/MR (AVGC-XR), digital entertainment events, OOH, among others.
Kevin along with the media and entertainment committee will be engaging with the industry at FICCI FRAMES 2024 scheduled from 5-7 March 2024 in Mumbai.