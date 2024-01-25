FICCI appoints Kevin Vaz as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee

Kevin Vaz, chairman, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee & CEO, broadcast entertainment, Viacom18 said, “The Indian media and entertainment industry is at an interesting tipping point in time. While the interplay of technology, content and consumer behaviour is reshaping the very definition of the sector, in India there is a clear headroom for growth across categories and a confluence of interests between multiple players in the ecosystem. At a global stage, the soft power inherent to our industry can act as a leverage multiplier to India’s growing cultural influence. I feel honoured to be given the responsibility to lead this committee and look forward to interacting with stakeholders across the board to further our sector’s footprint.”