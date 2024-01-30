FICCI onboards Arjun Nohwar as co-chair of FICCI media and entertainment board

Elaborating on his vision for the industry, Nohwar said, “Accepting the mantle of co-chair at FICCI's media and entertainment committee is an honour for me and I look forward to engaging with industry leaders, government stakeholders, and policy makers. In this endeavour, I look forward to working closely with Kevin Vaz (chair) and Sandhya Devanathan (co-chair), leveraging our collective expertise to chart a visionary course for the industry. I am particularly excited about the prospect of contributing to the dynamic evolution of the Indian media and entertainment landscape.”