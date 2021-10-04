FieldFresh Foods appoints Mahesh Kanchan as Chief Executive Officer

Mahesh, who has over two decades of experience in the FMCG space, joined FieldFresh Foods in 2020. He has played a pivotal role in creating growth opportunities for the Del Monte brand in the B2C segment as well as navigating the business during the pandemic. In his new role as the CEO, he will be focusing on further strengthening the Del Monte brand, the product portfolio and the distribution network to cater to emerging needs of the consumer.